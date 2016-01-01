Overview

Dr. Arun Naik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus



Dr. Naik works at Arun C. Naik, M.D. in Elizabeth, NJ with other offices in Rahway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.