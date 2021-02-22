Dr. Arun Nagarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Nagarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arun Nagarajan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Adichunchanagiri Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Ste Bb, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent Doctor... absolutely the Best. I’m here today because of Dr. Nagarajan and my other Specialists. If you have Cancer & need to feel confident in the care & expertise you will need to receive in order to survive and thrive with a dire diagnosis, then do your best to become one of Dr. Arun Nagarajan’s Patients... I’m alive today with Stage 4 Colon cancer since November 2018, because of the great team of Doctors at Cleveland Clinic Florida... I’ve survived Chemo, Radiation and 7 surgeries and I feel better & healthier than I’ve felt in 5 years! I can’t thank them enough nor can my 23 y/o daughter (I’m a 67 y/o single mom)! Thank you Dr. Nagarajan and the Cleveland Clinic, FL
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1801850268
- University of Arkansas
- Adichunchanagiri Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Nagarajan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagarajan accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagarajan works at
Dr. Nagarajan has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagarajan speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagarajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.