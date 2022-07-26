See All Family Doctors in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Arun Mathur, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (22)
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arun Mathur, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST INDIES and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Mathur works at Sylvan Lakes Family Physicians in Sylvania, OH.

Locations

    Sylvan Lakes Family Physicians
    Sylvan Lakes Family Physicians
7640 Sylvania Ave Ste K, Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 517-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Pain
Joint Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Pain
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Injuries
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Knee Tendinitis
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sports Injuries
Sports Injuries of the Knee
Sports Medicine Related Procedures
Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stem Cell Therapy
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tendonitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Dr Mathur is the best doctor I have been a patient with. He really listens to your symptoms and concerns.
    Linda — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Arun Mathur, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1376705822
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Care
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WEST INDIES
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathur works at Sylvan Lakes Family Physicians in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mathur’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

