Dr. Arun Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arun Kumar, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Rajendra Mc Ranchi and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Mansfield1125 Aspira Ct, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (216) 353-0370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Dr Kumer was our family cancer Dr. I had lung cancer and my wife Nancy had breast cancer. His knowledge and "bed side" manors are excellent. Bob Brake
About Dr. Arun Kumar, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538125372
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Mc
- Rajendra Mc Ranchi
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.