Dr. Arun Kumar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Lithonia Dialysis Center5255 Snapfinger Park Dr Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30035 Directions (770) 981-2211
Northwest Nephrology Clinic Decatur465 Winn Way Ste 201, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 355-1446
- 3 7301 Stonecrest Concourse, Lithonia, GA 30038 Directions (770) 484-8475
East Dekalb Dialysis2853 Candler Rd Ste 203, Decatur, GA 30034 Directions (404) 355-1981
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Arun Kumar, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.