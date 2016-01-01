Overview

Dr. Arun Karlamangla, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Karlamangla works at UCLA Health Westwood Specialty Care in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

