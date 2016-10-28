Dr. Kantamneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arun Kantamneni, MD
Overview
Dr. Arun Kantamneni, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kantamneni works at
Locations
1
Ridgeview Institute - Smyrna3995 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (847) 922-8106MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Bridgepoint Clinic4125 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 120, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 858-5377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kantamneni?
He is very professional and really makes me feel like he cares about me
About Dr. Arun Kantamneni, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962659391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
