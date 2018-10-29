See All Anesthesiologists in Branchburg, NJ
Dr. Arun Kandra, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Arun Kandra, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arun Kandra, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.

Dr. Kandra works at Branchburg Commons Chiropractic Center in Branchburg, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ, Edison, NJ, Clark, NJ and Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Access Medical Associates LLC
    3322 US Highway 22, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 454-5338
  2. 2
    Fresenius Medical Care Kings Court
    2 Kings Ct Ste 203, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 454-5338
  3. 3
    Premier Spine & Pain Management
    10 Parsonage Rd Ste 102, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 454-5338
  4. 4
    Premier Spine & Pain Management
    152 Central Ave, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 454-5338
  5. 5
    Premier Spine & Pain Management
    3735 Easton Nazareth Hwy Ste 203, Easton, PA 18045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 454-5338
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Bracheal Plexus Surgery
Cancer Pain
Back Pain
Bracheal Plexus Surgery
Cancer Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bracheal Plexus Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kandra?

    Oct 29, 2018
    Couldn’t ask for a better doctor... I have been seeing Dr Kandra for almost 2 years. He is a caring, compassionate, honest, intellegent and skilled doctor. I recommend him and his staff highly.
    — Oct 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arun Kandra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arun Kandra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kandra to family and friends

    Dr. Kandra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kandra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arun Kandra, MD.

    About Dr. Arun Kandra, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376703132
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt U Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson-UMDNJ
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arun Kandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kandra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arun Kandra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.