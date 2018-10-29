Dr. Arun Kandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Kandra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arun Kandra, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.
Locations
Access Medical Associates LLC3322 US Highway 22, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 454-5338
Fresenius Medical Care Kings Court2 Kings Ct Ste 203, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 454-5338
Premier Spine & Pain Management10 Parsonage Rd Ste 102, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (908) 454-5338
Premier Spine & Pain Management152 Central Ave, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (908) 454-5338
Premier Spine & Pain Management3735 Easton Nazareth Hwy Ste 203, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (908) 454-5338Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn’t ask for a better doctor... I have been seeing Dr Kandra for almost 2 years. He is a caring, compassionate, honest, intellegent and skilled doctor. I recommend him and his staff highly.
About Dr. Arun Kandra, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1376703132
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt U Hosp
- Robert Wood Johnson-UMDNJ
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandra.
