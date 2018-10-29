Overview

Dr. Arun Kandra, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.



Dr. Kandra works at Branchburg Commons Chiropractic Center in Branchburg, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ, Edison, NJ, Clark, NJ and Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.