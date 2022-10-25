See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Arun Kalava, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (141)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arun Kalava, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic Jacksonville

Dr. Kalava works at TampaPainMD in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    TampaPainMD
    3606 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 723-4683

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Postoperative Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Acute Postoperative Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrical Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postoperative Complications Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 141 ratings
    Patient Ratings (141)
    5 Star
    (129)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 25, 2022
    For six years I suffered episodic, likely MS related, burning stabbing pounding dagger-like pain, level 9-10 on the pain scale. Several specialists told me it was something I’d have to live with. I had all but given up, my pain was most likely from the pudental nerve, and basically untreatable. On my very first visit, Dr Kalava diagnosed the correct nerve and gave me a local block, that completely eliminated my pain for several hours! A first! We couldn’t find anything that lasted longer than 48 hours. After a five hour episode of level 10 pain landed me in the ER on a Thursday, he saw me on Friday, set me up with a unique indwelling abdominal catheter that delivered ropivicaine directly to the nerve and then got an incredibly busy surgeon to schedule nerve resection on Tuesday!. He’s always gone the extra mile and never gave up on me. I call Dr Kalava my own personal miracle worker. I wish all doctors were as dedicated as he is to solving the problem!
    Lisa A — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Arun Kalava, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1780817056
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
    • New York - Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital|New York Methodist Hospital
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arun Kalava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalava has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    141 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

