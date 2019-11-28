Dr. Kaithi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arun Kaithi, MD
Overview
Dr. Arun Kaithi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Kaithi works at
Locations
The Brook At Dupont1405 Browns Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-0495
Uofl Health - Mary and Elizabeth Hospital1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 367-3360
- 3 909 PO Box, Louisville, KY 40201 Directions (502) 588-4450
The Brook Hospital - Kmi8521 La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40242 Directions (502) 814-3624
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been see Dr. Kaihti or the nurse practitioner for at least 2 years. I have been pleased with my care. Listens with concern and answers all my questions. I would recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Arun Kaithi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1851578579
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaithi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaithi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaithi has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaithi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaithi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaithi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaithi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaithi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.