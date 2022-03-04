Dr. Arun Kadambi, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Kadambi, MB BS
Dr. Arun Kadambi, MB BS is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center Pllc1136 Monarch St, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 223-0000
Danville (Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center)504 Tenikat St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 223-0000
Commonwealth Podiatry Pllc3080 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 225, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 223-0000
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Wonderful staff and doctor! They have really helped me and they are so caring and knowledgeable! Blessed to have found this office!:)
About Dr. Arun Kadambi, MB BS
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Kadambi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadambi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadambi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadambi has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadambi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadambi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadambi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadambi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadambi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.