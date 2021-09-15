Overview

Dr. Arun Gupta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at ARUN GUPTA MD PC in Monroe, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.