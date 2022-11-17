See All Ophthalmologists in Jacksonville, FL
Ophthalmology
5 (328)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arun Gulani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from King Edward Viii Hospital.

Dr. Gulani works at Gulani Vision Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Southside Family Practice & Womens Health
    8075 Gate Pkwy W Ste 102, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 296-7393

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 328 ratings
    Patient Ratings (328)
    5 Star
    (319)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Arun Gulani, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1902890007
    Education & Certifications

    • Neumann Eye Institute
    • Brooklyn Jewish Hosp
    • Brooklyn Jewish/Interfaith Med Coll
    • King Edward Viii Hospital
    • G.S.Medical College & King Edward Vii Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arun Gulani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gulani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gulani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gulani works at Gulani Vision Institute in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gulani’s profile.

    328 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gulani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gulani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gulani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

