Dr. Arun Gulani, MD
Dr. Arun Gulani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from King Edward Viii Hospital.
Dr. Gulani works at
Southside Family Practice & Womens Health8075 Gate Pkwy W Ste 102, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-7393
How was your appointment with Dr. Gulani?
This review comes after my first one a few days ago and today is the day following my left eye surgery with Dr Gulan at the Gulani Vision Institute in Jacksonville, Florida... Having watched other videos about the chance to cope with unusual symptoms that might develop after the operation such as floaters, halos and flashing lights...Luckily, I haven't had any of these apart from blurring in my eye that with rest and time should subside... Praying that none of these symptoms will develop along the healing path...
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
- 1902890007
- Neumann Eye Institute
- Brooklyn Jewish Hosp
- Brooklyn Jewish/Interfaith Med Coll
- King Edward Viii Hospital
- G.S.Medical College & King Edward Vii Hospital
