Dr. Gosain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arun Gosain, MD
Overview
Dr. Arun Gosain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 227-6250
Lurie Childrens Northwest Community Op880 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (800) 543-7362
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gosain is fantastic – we cannot recommend him enough. We saw him with our 2 year old daughter to remove a lesion from her temple. He was able to diagnose it accurately, and removed it without damaging her hairline. It’s a very discreet incision. He was thorough in his assessment and answered all our questions. We did not feel rushed at all, and were comfortable asking questions. His instructions were clear. His bedside manner is great, which is a huge plus for surgeons. It’s also very important for pediatric patients. We didn’t mind that he works with residents because all surgeons should be like Dr. Gosain, and anyone who “makes it” at Lurie’s is already a cut above the rest. Not all department heads are doctors you want to see as patients (and I’ve met a few), but Dr. Gosain is great! Highly recommended. I would take my child to see him again if needed and would encourage others to do so also.
About Dr. Arun Gosain, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Plastic Surgery
