Dr. Arun Dass, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (154)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arun Dass, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Dass works at OrthoMichigan in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    OrthoMichigan, Lapeer, MI
    4466 W BRISTOL RD, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 733-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Hurley Medical Center
  • Mclaren Flint

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Dec 20, 2022
    I was pleased with the fast professional service I received from my check in, polite and efficient. X-ray was efficient and pleasant. Preexam by the PA was well focused. Followed by Dr Dass who confirmed the diagnosis. Treatment plan was discussed and applied. It was a painful shot but, a pleasant visit.
    D. McQueen — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Arun Dass, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700867017
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts University Med Sch
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arun Dass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dass has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Dass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

