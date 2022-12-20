Dr. Arun Dass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Dass, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
OrthoMichigan, Lapeer, MI4466 W BRISTOL RD, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-1200
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
I was pleased with the fast professional service I received from my check in, polite and efficient. X-ray was efficient and pleasant. Preexam by the PA was well focused. Followed by Dr Dass who confirmed the diagnosis. Treatment plan was discussed and applied. It was a painful shot but, a pleasant visit.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University Med Sch
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
Dr. Dass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dass has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Dass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.