Overview

Dr. Arun Dass, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Dass works at OrthoMichigan in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.