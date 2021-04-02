Dr. Damodaran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arun Damodaran, MD
Overview
Dr. Arun Damodaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Wakemed Cary Hospital1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-2685Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was a pleasure to meet with Dr.Damodaran.I found him to be very through in his examining me and explaining in depth the meaning of various aspects of the examination .I would recommend his services to others .
About Dr. Arun Damodaran, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1306013727
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damodaran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damodaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Damodaran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damodaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damodaran, there are benefits to both methods.