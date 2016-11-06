Dr. Chhabra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arun Chhabra, MD
Dr. Arun Chhabra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
TelaDoc7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Directions (805) 220-4728
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Our daughter was admitted to the hospital when she started having a different type of seizures. Dr Chhabra was thorough going over her epileptic history with us. He took his time answering our family's questions and concerns. He prescribed the right test for the situation, which provided an accurate diagnosis. He seems very knowledgeable about all things neurological. We would recommend him many times over.
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- Male
- 1922398726
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
