Dr. Arun Chhabra, MD

Neurology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arun Chhabra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

Dr. Chhabra works at TelaDoc in Goleta, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TelaDoc
    7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 220-4728

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
ImPACT Testing
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
ImPACT Testing

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
ImPACT Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nystagmus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 06, 2016
    Our daughter was admitted to the hospital when she started having a different type of seizures. Dr Chhabra was thorough going over her epileptic history with us. He took his time answering our family's questions and concerns. He prescribed the right test for the situation, which provided an accurate diagnosis. He seems very knowledgeable about all things neurological. We would recommend him many times over.
    Tiff's family in Clearwater MN — Nov 06, 2016
    About Dr. Arun Chhabra, MD

    • Neurology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Punjabi
    • Male
    • 1922398726
    Education & Certifications

    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chhabra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chhabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chhabra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhabra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhabra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhabra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

