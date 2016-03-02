Dr. Budhraja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arun Budhraja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arun Budhraja, MD is a Pulmonologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Huntington Beach Hospital.
Locations
Arun Budhraja MD Inc.17822 Beach Blvd Ste 173, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 842-7794
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Huntington Beach Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Budhraja and his entire staff made my visit very easy and timely. Very professional and kind. I am so grateful to have found Dr. Budhraja. I wish all doctos were like him.
About Dr. Arun Budhraja, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1538189873
Education & Certifications
- BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budhraja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budhraja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budhraja has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Budhraja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Budhraja speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Budhraja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budhraja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budhraja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budhraja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.