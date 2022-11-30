Dr. Arun Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arun Agarwal, MD
Dr. Arun Agarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
New Britain - Lake Street1 Lake St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 223-0220
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1326226044
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
