Overview

Dr. Arun Agarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Agarwal works at Starling Physicians Cardiology in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.