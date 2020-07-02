Overview

Dr. Arumugam Sivakumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Sivakumar works at Children's Urology Associates in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.