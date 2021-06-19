Overview

Dr. Arul Chidambaram, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chidambaram works at Palm Beach Foot & Ankle in Loxahatchee, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.