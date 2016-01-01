Dr. Arturo Yabut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yabut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Yabut, MD
Overview
Dr. Arturo Yabut, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
UM SJMG Women's Health Associates7300 York Rd Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5470
University Of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group OB/GYN Specialists1777 Reisterstown Rd Ste 235, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 415-5883
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-2574
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arturo Yabut, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1760575476
Education & Certifications
- 13th Air Force Med Ctr|Atlantic City Med Ctr|Cardinal Sts Med Ctr|Maryland Genl Hosp
- Our Lady of Lourdes Hosp
- U Santo Tomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yabut has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yabut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yabut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yabut.
