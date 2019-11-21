Dr. Taca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arturo Taca, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arturo Taca, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of The East, Manila and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
INSynergy11477 Olde Cabin Rd Ste 210, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-5208
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been under Dr Taca care for 9 years for mental health. He has always made my appointment time his propriety, giving plenty of time for questions and or any concerns that he or myself may have during my appointment. He is the only Doctor that can get me on the scale. I drive an hour round trip to see Dr. Taca. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a Psychiatrists. 2 thumbs up
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1295846319
- St. Louis University Hospital
- St Louis University
- University Of The East, Manila
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Dr. Taca has seen patients for Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
