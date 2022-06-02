Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobarzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with The Woodlands Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Arturo Sobarzo, MD21820 Kingsland Blvd Ste 101A, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 766-0854Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woodlands Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sorbazo is one if not the best pain management Dr. In all of Houston. He’s is very thorough and cares a lot about his patients. My wife and I were in a rollover accident on the freeway in 2009 and I have been seeing him since then. He’s very genuine and tends to your needs. If anyone that needs a real Dr. that cares and can manage your pain I recommend you visiting him. The front office staff are also very kind and friendly.
About Dr. Arturo Sobarzo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Anesthesiology
- University De Chihuahua General Hospital of Chihuahua
- Universidad Autonoma De Chihuahua, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobarzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobarzo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobarzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobarzo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobarzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobarzo speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobarzo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobarzo.
