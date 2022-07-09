Overview

Dr. Arturo Rodriguez-Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from University of Puero Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez-Martin works at Arturo Rodriguez-Martin MD in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.