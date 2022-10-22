Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quintanilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de El Salvador Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Rancho Mirage Pediatrics35900 Bob Hope Dr Ste 140, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 770-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I moved last year to Palm Desert from Orange County and I am very impressed by this pediatrician; besides OC, I have lived also in LA, and it is very difficult to find an office where you actually see the same doctor every time or at times you don't even see A doctor at all; and I think it is fair to recognize the value of having a real pediatric specialist for my children -it makes a big difference trust me-, and Dr. Quintanilla is definitely an experienced pediatrician who knows his stuff. I will keep coming back. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Long Beach Mem Med Ctr, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine Shands Hosp At Univ Of Fl, Infectious Diseases
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Universidad de El Salvador Facultad de Medicina
- University of Miami
Dr. Quintanilla speaks Spanish.
