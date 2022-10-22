See All Pediatricians in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (120)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de El Salvador Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Quintanilla works at RANCHO MIRAGE PEDIATRICS in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rancho Mirage Pediatrics
    35900 Bob Hope Dr Ste 140, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 770-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (41)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Quintanilla?

    Oct 22, 2022
    I moved last year to Palm Desert from Orange County and I am very impressed by this pediatrician; besides OC, I have lived also in LA, and it is very difficult to find an office where you actually see the same doctor every time or at times you don't even see A doctor at all; and I think it is fair to recognize the value of having a real pediatric specialist for my children -it makes a big difference trust me-, and Dr. Quintanilla is definitely an experienced pediatrician who knows his stuff. I will keep coming back. I highly recommend this doctor.
    Carrie Patterson — Oct 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Quintanilla to family and friends

    Dr. Quintanilla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Quintanilla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD.

    About Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558366583
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Beach Mem Med Ctr, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine Shands Hosp At Univ Of Fl, Infectious Diseases
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad de El Salvador Facultad de Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quintanilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quintanilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quintanilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quintanilla works at RANCHO MIRAGE PEDIATRICS in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Quintanilla’s profile.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintanilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintanilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quintanilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quintanilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arturo Quintanilla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.