Dr. Arturo Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Ortiz, MD
Overview
Dr. Arturo Ortiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mission, TX. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mission Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Locations
-
1
Salamancas Therapy P.c.1022 E Griffin Pkwy Ste 104, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 580-7579
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?
Desde la primer visits quede satisfecha con el trato k l da a los pacientes no puede ser mejor se toma el tiempo para checar todo
About Dr. Arturo Ortiz, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1023288990
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Dr. Ortiz speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.