Dr. Arturo Meade, MD
Overview
Dr. Arturo Meade, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF SAN LUIS POTOSI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.
Locations
Baptist Health Lung Center -fort Smith1001 Towson Ave Ste 400, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7433
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am pleasantly surprised at how fast as a new patient I am able to get in. The office staff has been very friendly, informative and helpful. I have several friends and family that highly recommended Dr. Meade as my current pulmonologist moved to Texas and I am looking forward to many years of being his patient.
About Dr. Arturo Meade, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF SAN LUIS POTOSI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meade has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meade has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meade.
