Dr. Arturo Marrero-Figarella, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arturo Marrero-Figarella, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Marrero-Figarella works at Nieves Cuervo MD LLC in Fort Lee, NJ with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Behavioral Health & Wellness LLC
    810 Abbott Blvd Ste 204, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 210-8218
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Medi Center Pharmacy
    1262 Boston Rd, Bronx, NY 10456 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 349-5888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 13, 2022
    I have been seeing a psychiatrist off and on for most of my adolescent and adult life, but it was only a couple of years ago that I was lucky enough to meet the absolute best here in NJ. Unlike most psychiatrists, he does not just write a prescription and walk away. Not only is he an amazing doctor, but a genuine and kind human being who truly wants to help - and it shows.
    mackcj — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Arturo Marrero-Figarella, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649225236
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marrero-Figarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marrero-Figarella has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrero-Figarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrero-Figarella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrero-Figarella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrero-Figarella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrero-Figarella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

