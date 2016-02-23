Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arturo Lim, MD
Overview
Dr. Arturo Lim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Montgomery General Hospital.
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
-
1
Montgomery General Hospital Inc401 6th Ave, Montgomery, WV 25136 Directions (304) 442-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Montgomery General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
Very compassionate caring dr takes holis time with patient and family always very pleasant
About Dr. Arturo Lim, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1538165824
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lim speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.