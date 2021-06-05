Dr. Arturo Corces, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corces is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Corces, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arturo Corces, MD is a Registered Nurse in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Corces works at
Locations
Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction - Kendall11801 SW 90th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 250-2586Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction - Coral Gables747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 505, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 250-2584
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arturo Corces, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Spanish
- 1750331914
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Downstate Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corces has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corces accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Corces using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Corces has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corces works at
Dr. Corces speaks Spanish.
194 patients have reviewed Dr. Corces. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corces.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corces, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corces appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.