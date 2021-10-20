Dr. Arturo Castro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Castro, DO
Dr. Arturo Castro, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
East Valley Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders3155 E Southern Ave Ste 203, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 325-8173
- Banner Desert Medical Center
We are so thankful for Dr. Castro. Prior to my husband being under Dr. Castro's care, my husband had reoccurring pneumonia as well as other issues. Because of Dr. Castro's expertise, experience and genuine compassion and concern my husband's challenges are much more manageable. We are so appreciative for him and all he does to help provide my husband with a better quality of life.
- Sleep Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Spanish
- 1548280449
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro works at
Dr. Castro speaks Filipino and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
