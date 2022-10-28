See All Allergists & Immunologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Arturo Bonnin, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (86)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arturo Bonnin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Navarra and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital, Reid Health and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Bonnin works at Allergy and Asthma Centre of Dayton in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Hives and Angioedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Centre of Dayton
    8039 Washington Village Dr Ste 100, Dayton, OH 45458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 435-8999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Reid Health
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Hives
Angioedema
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Analgesic Asthma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Aspirin-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis-Like Cough Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Late Onset Asthma Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Cough Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Severe Asthma Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr. Bonnin has been helping me for decades. He makes sure to know thoroughly my situation. He has the knowledge and experience to know how to to help me and what I should do to help myself. On top of that Dr. Bonnin is a caring human being.
    Larry Turyn — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Arturo Bonnin, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790761823
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Hospital de Damas
    Internship
    • Damas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Navarra
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arturo Bonnin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonnin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonnin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonnin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonnin works at Allergy and Asthma Centre of Dayton in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bonnin’s profile.

    Dr. Bonnin has seen patients for Asthma, Hives and Angioedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonnin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonnin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

