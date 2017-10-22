Dr. Archila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arturo Archila, MD
Overview
Dr. Arturo Archila, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Nac De Colombia Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia.
Dr. Archila works at
Locations
Hamilton Behavioral MD PA294 State St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 906-1865
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Archila?
Dr Archila is a very kind, caring, intelligent, funny man. You can always get in touch with him quickly, he listens and I’m totally comfortable with him. Unfortunately at the Hackensack, NJ location he does not take insurance. You have to pay then submit the bill to your insurance company for reimbursement. He also doesn’t take fixed appointments either. So that can be good or bad depending on your schedule. This works for me because he has liberal hours and you will always be able to see him.
About Dr. Arturo Archila, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1669565826
Education & Certifications
- University Nac De Colombia Faculty De Med Bogota Colombia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Archila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Archila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Archila has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Marijuana Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Archila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Archila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.