Dr. Artur Pacult, MD
Overview
Dr. Artur Pacult, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Krakow and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mosaic Medical Center Maryville, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Trident Medical Center.
Locations
Neurology Neurosurgery Clinic P.A.125 Doughty St Ste 570, Charleston, SC 29403 Directions (843) 724-2097
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mosaic Medical Center Maryville
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a car accident in 2005 & Neurosurgery. Dr. Pacult saved my life & got me back to work for 10 more years before l retired. He is the Greatest with God given healing hands. I love him & will always wish him THE VERY BEST. Concerned & Caring: again the Very Very Best Dr. & Surgeon! Today l am alive & well due to him & The True & Living GOD of us all!!! Patient of 2005; today is March 10, 2020. BE BLESSED!
About Dr. Artur Pacult, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Akademia Medyczna, Krakow
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacult has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacult accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacult has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacult has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacult on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacult. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacult.
