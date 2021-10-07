Dr. Henke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Artur Henke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Artur Henke, MD is a Dermatologist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Henke works at
Placer Dermatology & Skin Care Center9285 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 984-3376
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Henke has been our family dermotologist for several years. Although he is sometimes insanely busy, Dr. Henke is thorough, careful and caring. He detected melanoma, for example, and saw to my care immediately. His skill taking shave and punch biopsies is excellent. His advise on topical treatments is always good and he is sensitive to budget issues on the cost of treatments.
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932287653
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Dermatology
Dr. Henke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henke has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Henke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.