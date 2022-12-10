Dr. Artthapol Tanphaichitr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanphaichitr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Artthapol Tanphaichitr, MD
Overview
Dr. Artthapol Tanphaichitr, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City West, AZ. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, OH (1998).
Dr. Tanphaichitr works at
Locations
-
1
Beatrice Keller Clinic Sun City West14506 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 205, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-2127Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanphaichitr?
My husband and I have been seeing Dr Tan for several years now. Very happy with his treatment.
About Dr. Artthapol Tanphaichitr, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1548241235
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH
- Akron General - Cleveland Clinic, Akron, OH
- Northeast Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, OH (1998)
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanphaichitr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanphaichitr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanphaichitr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanphaichitr works at
Dr. Tanphaichitr has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanphaichitr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
649 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanphaichitr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanphaichitr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanphaichitr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanphaichitr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.