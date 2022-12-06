Dr. Artour Torossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Artour Torossian, MD
Overview
Dr. Artour Torossian, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Torossian works at
Locations
-
1
Redding Cancer Treatment Center963 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 245-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Finding out you have cancer that requires radiation is a frightening experience but Dr. Torossian and his team, from the office staff to everyone at the center where the radiation was performed were very caring, thoughtful and professional. Dr. T. took his time and answered all my questions at each visit. I would like to especially recognize: Mary, Fox, Ruthie and Amanda for making the 6 weeks of treatment tolerable by being so professional yet personable and caring. I saw them 5 days a week for 6 weeks and it was like going in to visit friends by the end of the treatment! Thank-You for everything and for being such a great team!
About Dr. Artour Torossian, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851656953
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torossian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torossian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Torossian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torossian.
