Dr. Artis Woodward, MD

Pain Medicine
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Artis Woodward, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.

Dr. Woodward works at Hawthorne Immediate Health Care in Hawthorne, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kenneth K Nazari-medical Corp
    Kenneth K Nazari-medical Corp
4477 W 118th St Ste 300, Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 531-8010

About Dr. Artis Woodward, MD

  • Pain Medicine
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • 1023201100
Education & Certifications

  • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Woodward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Woodward works at Hawthorne Immediate Health Care in Hawthorne, CA. View the full address on Dr. Woodward’s profile.

Dr. Woodward has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodward.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

