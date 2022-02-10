Overview

Dr. Artin Nazarian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Nazarian works at Optum - Family Medicine in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.