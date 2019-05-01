Dr. Artie Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Artie Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Artie Nelson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
-
1
Stacy J. Haynes MD PC3825 Lorna Rd Ste 240, Birmingham, AL 35244 Directions (205) 985-4939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
5 Stars from me, I’m Beverly Patterson! He’ a wonderful Dr. He’s taken care of both of my sons from childhood to adulthood! He takes care of me! Everyone in his office are very friendly! Dr. Nelson genuinely cares about his patients whether they’re children, adults or families! He plays s short little game with young kids & has a treasure chest with toys, he’s also a wonderful, caring man! Thank you Dr. Nelson
About Dr. Artie Nelson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1972660827
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
