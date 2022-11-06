Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panjwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO
Overview
Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO is a Registered Nurse in Roslyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Panjwani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elevate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation55 Bryant Ave Fl 2, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 464-6049
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panjwani?
Not only is Dr. Panjwani a brilliant, wonderful, compassionate doctor who listens to her patients but she has virtually eliminated my chronic back pain that I have had for almost 3 years. I honestly don’t know where I would be without her. I was in daily pain and now I got my life back. I highly recommend her- she is absolutely amazing. She takes her time , listens, cares and is a true healer.
About Dr. Arti Panjwani, DO
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English, Hindi
- 1669637849
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panjwani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panjwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panjwani works at
Dr. Panjwani speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Panjwani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panjwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panjwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panjwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.