Dr. Arti Lakhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arti Lakhani, MD
Overview
Dr. Arti Lakhani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Fhn Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lakhani works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology & Oncology at Hinsdale1 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 286-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Lincoln
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lakhani?
Saw Dr Lakhani for a consult mid Feb 2019 for high ferritin levels. She was quite prepared, obviously had read my history on the patient portal, quite direct and organized, jotting down notes for me so I could remember details of visit. Very personable. Exhibiting great confidence in her work but very humble for a young lady of her stature. Would definitely highly recommend her to others! Thank you very much for your care!
About Dr. Arti Lakhani, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831345818
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Hines VA
- Rush University
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakhani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakhani works at
Dr. Lakhani has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.