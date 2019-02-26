Overview

Dr. Arti Lakhani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Fhn Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lakhani works at AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology & Oncology at Hinsdale in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.