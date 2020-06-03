Dr. Arti Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arti Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arti Jain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They graduated from Andhra Medical College|Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Arti Pediatrics860 E Remington Dr Ste B, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (408) 538-1331
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We have been visiting Dr Arti since last 2 and half years and have excellent positive experience with her. We started visiting Dr Arti for our son 2.5 years back; since was very patience and answered very bit question we put forth. We were so pleased with her dealing, approach and treatment that we recommended her to inspect our new born daughter during delivery as pediatric visit to the hospital. She was so diligent towards our new born daughter's visit and answered every bit doubts/questions we put forth for the little one. Dr Arti responded to our urgent calls anytime we made. She was so descriptive in explanation the questions we put forth. In this COVID19 situation, when we can't visit the clinic physically, she arranged e-visit thru online and answered all our questions thoroughly we put forth for our little one. Thank you Doctor for the care and patience towards our family. We strongly recommend her.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1972558807
- University of Illinois|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
- Andhra Med Coll|Andhra Med College
- Andhra Medical College|Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.