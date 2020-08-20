Dr. Chawla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arti Chawla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arti Chawla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JJM Med Coll, Mysore U.
Locations
Serenity Medgroup Inc4312 Woodman Ave Ste 102, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 646-2562
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Bucktown Office1702 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Directions (773) 770-4056Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
- 4 825 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 566-9510
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Amazing doctor....she really took time to explain to me about my eye condition and suggested that I have further testing to rule out any other problems that may be causing it. She is extremely thorough. I am very appreciative of her kindness and calming bedside manner that is lacking in some doctors. So lucky to have found her. She also helped my husband when he was going through some digestive issues and I was so amazed at her knowledge and ability to calm me down when we were going through such a high stress and scary situation with blood in his stool. SO grateful for doctors like her.
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- JJM Med Coll, Mysore U
Dr. Chawla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chawla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.