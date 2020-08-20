See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Arti Chawla, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arti Chawla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JJM Med Coll, Mysore U.

Dr. Chawla works at Mend Urgent Care in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Sunrise, FL and Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Serenity Medgroup Inc
    4312 Woodman Ave Ste 102, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 646-2562
  2. 2
    MDLive
    13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 400-6354
  3. 3
    Bucktown Office
    1702 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 770-4056
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  4. 4
    825 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 566-9510

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arti Chawla, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548258064
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • JJM Med Coll, Mysore U
    Medical Education

