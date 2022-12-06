Overview

Dr. Arti Bhan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with St John Hospital And Med Center



Dr. Bhan works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus in Novi, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI, Bloomfield Township, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.