Overview

Dr. Arti Amin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Amin works at 2083 Compton Ave., #103 in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.