Overview

Dr. Arthur Yushuva, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Yushuva works at West Valley Colon & Rectal Surgery Ctr, LLC in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.