Dr. Arthur Yushuva, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arthur Yushuva, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.

Dr. Yushuva works at West Valley Colon & Rectal Surgery Ctr, LLC in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Sun City
    10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 372, Sun City, AZ 85351 (623) 875-7330
  2
    Banner
    10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 (623) 832-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3
    Desert Canyon Foot & Ankle
    13065 W McDowell Rd Ste C101, Avondale, AZ 85392 (623) 875-7330
  4
    St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center
    7300 N 99th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85307 (623) 875-7330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Manometry Chevron Icon
Anorectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Colectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Colorectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Transanal Endoscopic Microsurgery (TEM) Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Did a great job with my anastomosis surgery. He's very meticulous in suturing incisions back. The only thing I would have to criticize about him would be is that he didn't explain much of what was going to be going on after my surgery. He did not ask if I had any questions after my visit with him. All in all, Dr. Yushuva is nice and polite.
    perfidia — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Arthur Yushuva, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    8 years of experience
    English, Russian
    1841433760
    Education & Certifications

    PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arthur Yushuva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yushuva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yushuva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yushuva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yushuva has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yushuva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yushuva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yushuva.

