Dr. Arthur Yee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Rheumatology535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1171Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Yee is what we all want in a physician. Excellent diagnostician. His attention to detail and patient care is superb. He really cares and takes the time to educate the patient in order to facility the best patient care. He listens and then carefully and clearly responds to questions and concerns. We are so happy to have him as our doctor.
About Dr. Arthur Yee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1164485298
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Special Surgery/Weill Cornell
- New York - Presbyterian/Weill Cornell|Ny Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
- New York U, School of Medicine|New York University School of Medicine
