Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arthur Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from THE WELSH NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Brown Urology195 Collyer St Ste 201, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 272-7799Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 272-7799
Kaplan and Olchowski Medical Associates827 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 276-2060
Brown Urology Inc.2 Dudley St Ste 185, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-0710
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Came in for a Vasectomy and was immediately evident that Dr. Wong is very experienced and knows what he is doing. He was very accommodating throughout the process and most impressive was how he taught the whole process to the medical student who was present. I would recommend him to family or friends 10 X out is 10.
About Dr. Arthur Wong, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- THE WELSH NATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
